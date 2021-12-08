Cuba okays local jab for toddlers after Covid-19 infection

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Cuba has given emergency authorization for its home-grown Soberana Plus vaccine to be administered to children as young as two after a coronavirus infection

Havana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Cuba has given emergency authorization for its home-grown Soberana Plus vaccine to be administered to children as young as two after a coronavirus infection.

As the communist country this week started administering booster shots, all locally manufactured, the Cecmed medicines agency said Tuesday it had approved a shot of Soberana Plus for all convalescent Covid-19 patients two years and older.

The jab will be given two months or more after recovery.

The decision was based on early results from a clinical trial conducted in convalescent children "which showed that the administration of a single dose is safe" and held "potential benefits" for protection against reinfection.

The same vaccine was approved in September for people 19 and older who had contracted Covid-19.