Cuba Okays Local Jab For Toddlers After Covid-19 Infection
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 11:16 PM
Cuba has given emergency authorization for its home-grown Soberana Plus vaccine to be administered to children as young as two after a coronavirus infection
Havana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Cuba has given emergency authorization for its home-grown Soberana Plus vaccine to be administered to children as young as two after a coronavirus infection.
As the communist country this week started administering booster shots, all locally manufactured, the Cecmed medicines agency said Tuesday it had approved a shot of Soberana Plus for all convalescent Covid-19 patients two years and older.
The jab will be given two months or more after recovery.
The decision was based on early results from a clinical trial conducted in convalescent children "which showed that the administration of a single dose is safe" and held "potential benefits" for protection against reinfection.
The same vaccine was approved in September for people 19 and older who had contracted Covid-19.