UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cuba Opens Doors For Self-Employment, Lifting Private Enterprise Restrictions - Government

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 10:20 AM

Cuba Opens Doors For Self-Employment, Lifting Private Enterprise Restrictions - Government

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) Cuba is authorizing private activity in most sectors, lifting self-employment restrictions, Cuba's Deputy Prime Minister Alejandro Gil Fernandez said.

"The Council of Ministers has approved the improvement and expansion of self-employment, which, along with streamlining the country's monetary system, is an important step towards increasing employment," Fernandez wrote on Twitter.

The announcement came after the Friday meeting of the Council of Ministers. The government said on Saturday that the previous list of 127 authorized activities for private work had been eliminated.

Out of the more than 2,000 occupations for self-employed individuals recognized in the National Classification of Economic Activity, only 124 are now partially or completely limited.

The government is yet to release the list of restricted occupations, but it is expected to cover defense, education, health, media and telecommunications activities.

According to Cuban government figures, over 600,000 people, or 13 percent of the country's workforce, are employed in the private sector in Cuba.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Twitter Cuba Media Government Employment

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 7, 2021 in Pakistan

10 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health dedicates COVID-19 vaccination ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed reaffirms UAE’s commitment to ..

10 hours ago

President for undoing Indian evils, portrayal of P ..

10 hours ago

EU-Russia Relations Far From Satisfactory, Dialogu ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.