UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cuba Policy Shift Not Among Biden's Priorities - White House

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 12:30 AM

Cuba Policy Shift Not Among Biden's Priorities - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The Biden administration does not view changing the United States' policy on Cuba as a top priority, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.

"Cuba policy shift is not currently among President Biden's top priorities, but we are committed to making human rights a core pillar of US policy.

And we committed to carefully reviewing policy decisions made in the prior administration, including the decision to designate Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism," Psaki said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

White House United States Cuba Top

Recent Stories

Peaceful co-existence with Israel can unleash new ..

32 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Development Authority seals 3 illegal h ..

4 minutes ago

Tunisia receives first big vaccine delivery

4 minutes ago

Production Capacity Beats Efficacy in Global COVID ..

4 minutes ago

Court Rules to Keep Belarusian Opposition Activist ..

1 hour ago

Russia's State Duma Speaker to Discuss 'Digital So ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.