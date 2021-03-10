WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The Biden administration does not view changing the United States' policy on Cuba as a top priority, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.

"Cuba policy shift is not currently among President Biden's top priorities, but we are committed to making human rights a core pillar of US policy.

And we committed to carefully reviewing policy decisions made in the prior administration, including the decision to designate Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism," Psaki said during a press briefing.