Cuba Protests Internal Matter, Not Likely to Be Discussed at UNSC - Russian Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The ongoing protests in Cuba are an internal matter for the county and are not likely to be discussed at the UN Security Council, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told reporters on Monday.

"It is an internal matter. We usually don't discuss internal matters in the Security Council. We discuss matters related to peace and security," Polyanskiy said when asked whether the council intends to address the anti-government demonstrations in Cuba.