Cuba Protests Perfect Storm of US Embargo Effects, Delta Variant, Pandemic Fatigue - Envoy

OTTAWA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The recent protests in Cuba were the result of a perfect storm spurred by the effects of the US blockade, the surge of Delta variant cases, pandemic fatigue and resource shortages, Cuban Ambassador to Canada Josefina Vidal told Sputnik.

Cubans took to the streets in July in what were the largest protests since 1994, fueled by dissatisfaction with power outages and shortages of basic goods and vaccines against the novel coronavirus. The Cuban government deployed security forces across the country and halted communications, including the internet, while its supporters engaged in counter demonstrations.

"There is a combination of US sanctions, the epidemic, the fatigue of the epidemic, the shortage of resources and deficiencies that we have in our own economic management. And, so, people went out because they were looking for answers," Vidal said, underscoring that the protests were limited to July 11-12 , contradicting reports that unrest continues to this day.

Vidal acknowledged that protesters were justified in that they sought answers for legitimate grievances.

The Cuban economy has been battered by the pandemic, with the country's crucial tourism sector brought nearly to a standstill; economic output contracted by 11 percent in 2020, according to Minister of Economy and Planning Alejandro Gil.

Cuba's ability to manage the pandemic has also been increasingly tested by the Delta variant. The country's public health officials had tallied approximately 12,000 cumulative cases between the onset of the pandemic and January 1, 2021. As of Tuesday, Cuba has recorded nearly 600,000 cases, a rise of over 4,800 percent since the start of the year.

Vidal explained that Cuba effectively managed the pandemic until June, but the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus spread before the country's vaccination regime kicked into full gear.

More than 5 million Cubans have received at least one dose of the domestic coronavirus vaccines and more than 1 million Cubans have been fully vaccinated, Vidal said, noting domestic production had to be prioritized amid scarce global vaccine supply and hefty prices on the international market.

While Vidal acknowledges government missteps, the diplomat said the violence observed was fueled by disinformation emanating from South Florida, home to the Cuban dissident movement led by emigres and their descendants, and criminal elements exploiting the situation.

The ambassador emphasized that the Cuban security forces acted in moderation and noted the absence of tear gas and rubber bullets in contrast to Western anti-riot practices.

The protests in Cuba spurred similar protests by the Cuban diaspora across the United States. Many Cuban-Americans have called on the US government to turn up the pressure on Havana by imposing additional sanctions, while others have advocated for direct military intervention in hopes of triggering regime change.

The Biden administration has imposed multiple rounds of sanctions targeting the Cuban military and the interior ministry in response to the security forces' intervention against protesters and urging Havana to respect the right to protest.

Vidal, however, insists that if the United States is genuinely interested in supporting the Cuban people during a challenging time, it should lift the existing sanctions.

"If you really want to help the Cuban people, what you have to do is to alleviate the sanctions on the Cuban people," Vidal said, noting that US President Joe Biden has not delivered on his campaign promise to ease the embargo against Cuba.

US restrictions on trade with Cuba date back the late 1950s after the communist revolution in the island nation and involve at least a half dozen different US laws. President Barack Obama took steps to normalize bilateral relations with the island, but many of those steps were reversed by the former administration of Donald Trump. Over the four years, the Trump administration added 243 new economic sanctions to toughen the embargo on Cuba.

Vidal, who served as General Director for US Affairs at Cuba's Foreign Affairs Ministry, also called for increased global vaccine sharing, emphasizing that no country will be safe from the coronavirus until rest of the world has access to vaccines. She also noted that the efforts to waive vaccine patents have seemingly stalled.

"I heard that there are discussions in that way, I don't know how advanced they are... I am sure that a discussion about patents will last... I remember that the first time that issue was raised was a few months ago, and I haven't heard any more about the state of that discussion at the WTO," Vidal said.

The ambassador noted that throughout the pandemic Cuba has dispatched dozens of medical teams to over 40 countries to assist with the pandemic response, stressing the need for collaboration in combating the deadly virus.