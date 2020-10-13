Cuba 'Proud' to Be Among UNHRC Member Candidates - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Cuba is "proud" to be a candidate to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on a par with other contenders who have put a lot of effort into ensuring respect for human rights for all citizens, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday, ahead of the vote in the General Assembly later in the day.

"Cuba has presented its candidature to the United Nations Human Rights Council for the period of 2021-2023, proud to be among the countries whose Governments have done a lot to ensure the widest possible benefits of all human rights to all citizens," the ministry said in a release.

Ahead of the vote, Bruno Rodriguez, the Cuban Foreign Minister, presented "The book of Human Rights in Cuba," which claims that the country has made progress in promoting human rights among children and teenagers, on gender equality, women empowerment and anti-racial discrimination.

Cuba occupied the seat during two stints of two consecutive three-year periods from 2009-2012 and from 2014-2018.

Other candidates to the council membership from the Latin American region include Bolivia and Mexico.

The UN Human Rights Council, established in 2006, is the UN intergovernmental institution with 47 states responsible for promotion and protection of human rights around the world. Each year, the General Assembly elects fifteen members to serve for three-year terms but not more than for 2 consecutive periods.

The seats are grouped by UN regions as follows: 13 seats for Asian countries, 8 States from Latin America and Caribbean region, 13 seats for African countries, 6 States from Eastern Europe and 7 places for Western Europe, the USA, Canada and Israel. A country can be elected if more than 97 states support its candidature.