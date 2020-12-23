UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cuba Receives 7 New Locomotives From Russia - Transport Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:16 PM

Cuba Receives 7 New Locomotives From Russia - Transport Minister

Seven locomotives TGM8KM produced by Russia's Sinara-Transport Machines company arrived in Cuba on Tuesday, Cuban Transport Minister Eduardo Rodriguez told Sputnik

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Seven locomotives TGM8KM produced by Russia's Sinara-Transport Machines company arrived in Cuba on Tuesday, Cuban Transport Minister Eduardo Rodriguez told Sputnik.

The supply of Locomotives TGM8KM is part of an agreement for the delivery of 75 vehicles to Cuba. The deal was concluded between Moscow and Havana in 2016 and will expire in 2021.

"The arrival of these locomotives in Cuba puts the railway transport in a better position to face transport challenges in the coming year. We consider this project which has been developed as part of the agreements between the Cuba-Russia Intergovernmental Commission and Russian Sinara company as exemplary," the minister said.

Rodriguez emphasized that Sinara-Transport Machines and the National Railway Company of Cuba "have maintained good communication, as a result of which 53 locomotives, that are part of this contract and that are already operated in Cuba, participate in the main traffic of railway transport.

"

According to the minister, the cooperation between Russia and Cuba are ongoing although the COVID-19 crisis has forced the sides to extend terms and reorganize projects. However, plans remain in force and work on it will continue in 2021.

Russian Ambassador to Cuba Andrei Guskov, trade representative Alexander Bogatyr as well as other Russian and Cuban officials attended the launching of the locomotives.

In a comment to Sputnik, Bogatyr outlined the importance of the locomotives delivery to Cuba, saying it shows that bilateral cooperation is resuming.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Company Vehicles Traffic Havana Cuba 2016 Agreement

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler organises Sharjah Museums Authority

6 minutes ago

PM says police have pivotal role in uplifting the ..

7 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

4 minutes ago

CIA police arrest two criminals, recover narcotics ..

4 minutes ago

Trump threatens to veto COVID-19 relief bill

4 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler amends decision to re-organise UoS

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.