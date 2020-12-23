Cuba Receives 7 New Locomotives From Russia - Transport Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Seven locomotives TGM8KM produced by Russia's Sinara-Transport Machines company arrived in Cuba on Tuesday, Cuban Transport Minister Eduardo Rodriguez told Sputnik

The supply of Locomotives TGM8KM is part of an agreement for the delivery of 75 vehicles to Cuba. The deal was concluded between Moscow and Havana in 2016 and will expire in 2021.

"The arrival of these locomotives in Cuba puts the railway transport in a better position to face transport challenges in the coming year. We consider this project which has been developed as part of the agreements between the Cuba-Russia Intergovernmental Commission and Russian Sinara company as exemplary," the minister said.

Rodriguez emphasized that Sinara-Transport Machines and the National Railway Company of Cuba "have maintained good communication, as a result of which 53 locomotives, that are part of this contract and that are already operated in Cuba, participate in the main traffic of railway transport.

According to the minister, the cooperation between Russia and Cuba are ongoing although the COVID-19 crisis has forced the sides to extend terms and reorganize projects. However, plans remain in force and work on it will continue in 2021.

Russian Ambassador to Cuba Andrei Guskov, trade representative Alexander Bogatyr as well as other Russian and Cuban officials attended the launching of the locomotives.

In a comment to Sputnik, Bogatyr outlined the importance of the locomotives delivery to Cuba, saying it shows that bilateral cooperation is resuming.