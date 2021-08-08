Cuba Receives Humanitarian Aid From Nicaragua Amid Spike in New COVID-19 Cases - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) Cuba has received a ship from Nicaragua carrying 30 containers with food and other humanitarian goods amid the spike in the new COVID-19 cases in the island nation, media reported.

According to the TeleSUR broadcaster, the aid will be distributed to 3.8 million Cuban families and COVID-19 hospitals.

"We deeply appreciate this donation, which is another proof of support from the Nicaraguan people," Cuban Science, Technology and Environment Minister Elba Perez said on Saturday, as quoted by TeleSUR.

The humanitarian situation in Cuba remains difficult not only because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also due to the ongoing US sanctions pressure.