UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cuba Registers Record COVID-19 Daily Rise Of 93 Cases Since Start Of Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

Cuba Registers Record COVID-19 Daily Rise of 93 Cases Since Start of Pandemic

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The Cuban authorities have registered 93 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, which is the highest daily increment since the start of the outbreak in the country, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"[A total of] 93 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, the total tally amounts to 3,046," the statement said, adding that the death toll in Cuba stood at 88.

Cuba recorded low numbers of new cases per day ” from one to seven ” during almost whole July, while on some days no new infections were registered. However, in early August, the Cuban health authorities reported a surge in new cases with the daily increment has risen to about 50 per day.

Amid the deteriorating epidemiological situation, Havana tightened measures of epidemiological security, limiting operations of public transport and restaurants.

Related Topics

Havana Cuba July August From

Recent Stories

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

1 hour ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

2 hours ago

Novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga: Zimbabwe's 'conscient ..

3 minutes ago

IT Ministry taking steps to provide broadband serv ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab condemns blast in Chaman

3 minutes ago

National Minority Day to be observed on Tuesday

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.