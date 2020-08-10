Cuba Registers Record COVID-19 Daily Rise of 93 Cases Since Start of Pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The Cuban authorities have registered 93 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, which is the highest daily increment since the start of the outbreak in the country, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"[A total of] 93 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, the total tally amounts to 3,046," the statement said, adding that the death toll in Cuba stood at 88.

Cuba recorded low numbers of new cases per day ” from one to seven ” during almost whole July, while on some days no new infections were registered. However, in early August, the Cuban health authorities reported a surge in new cases with the daily increment has risen to about 50 per day.

Amid the deteriorating epidemiological situation, Havana tightened measures of epidemiological security, limiting operations of public transport and restaurants.