Cuba reiterates its zero tolerance for human trafficking

HAVANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The Cuban government reiterated its zero tolerance for human trafficking, local media reported Wednesday, citing a report by Cuba's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A national action plan is being implemented to coordinate the actions of the State and civil society organizations, the report said, adding that six victims of human trafficking were identified.

According to the report, over 7,000 actions were carried out to protect minors, to prevent the occurrence of events in which they are victims of sexual abuse.

The ministry said it continues to cooperate with international organizations, the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), the United Nations system, and counterpart agencies in the region and Europe.