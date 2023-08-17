Open Menu

Cuba Reiterates Its Zero Tolerance For Human Trafficking

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Cuba reiterates its zero tolerance for human trafficking

The Cuban government reiterated its zero tolerance for human trafficking, local media reported Wednesday, citing a report by Cuba's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

HAVANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The Cuban government reiterated its zero tolerance for human trafficking, local media reported Wednesday, citing a report by Cuba's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A national action plan is being implemented to coordinate the actions of the State and civil society organizations, the report said, adding that six victims of human trafficking were identified.

According to the report, over 7,000 actions were carried out to protect minors, to prevent the occurrence of events in which they are victims of sexual abuse.

The ministry said it continues to cooperate with international organizations, the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), the United Nations system, and counterpart agencies in the region and Europe.

Related Topics

Police United Nations Europe Civil Society Cuba Criminals Media Government

Recent Stories

GB govt striving to phase out use of plastic for m ..

GB govt striving to phase out use of plastic for many years: CS GB

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of K ..

Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of Kashmiri activists

8 minutes ago
 Poster and video making competition held in Mehran ..

Poster and video making competition held in Mehran University

9 minutes ago
 PHC orders release of PTI workers detained under M ..

PHC orders release of PTI workers detained under MPO

9 minutes ago
 PM AJK committed to provide relief to masses

PM AJK committed to provide relief to masses

9 minutes ago
 U.S. Texas to impose fee on electric vehicles

U.S. Texas to impose fee on electric vehicles

2 minutes ago
Ship from Ukraine port nears Turkey despite Russia ..

Ship from Ukraine port nears Turkey despite Russian blockade

2 minutes ago
 Malaysia's migration rate decreases to 0.5 pct in ..

Malaysia's migration rate decreases to 0.5 pct in 2022

2 minutes ago
 Death toll from Hawaii wildfires up to 110

Death toll from Hawaii wildfires up to 110

10 seconds ago
 Thousands flee wildfires in Canada's far north

Thousands flee wildfires in Canada's far north

11 seconds ago
 Mayor Sukkur stresses efficient & transparent serv ..

Mayor Sukkur stresses efficient & transparent services to public

17 seconds ago
 16 held in action against profiteers, encroachment ..

16 held in action against profiteers, encroachments

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World