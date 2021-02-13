UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cuba Reiterates Readiness To Help Probe 'Health Incidents' Involving US Diplomats

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 12:46 PM

Cuba Reiterates Readiness to Help Probe 'Health Incidents' Involving US Diplomats

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla has reiterated Havana's readiness to cooperate on the investigation of mysterious acoustic incidents involving US diplomats who worked at the embassy in the island nation as Washington has declassified an internal report on the US' handling of the incidents

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla has reiterated Havana's readiness to cooperate on the investigation of mysterious acoustic incidents involving US diplomats who worked at the embassy in the island nation as Washington has declassified an internal report on the US' handling of the incidents.

Earlier this week, US State Department spokesman Ned price said Washington was working to determine the causes that made the diplomatic personnel in Cuba sick back in 2016 and 2017 to ensure an adequate response to the incidents. The newly released internal report lambasted the actions of then-US President Donald Trump's administration, saying it lacked senior leadership and used the incidents as a justification to largely reduce the US mission's staff and close the US Consulate, reversing the thaw in bilateral relations.

"A serious declassification of information on the alleged health incidents affecting US diplomats will reveal how far Trump, [ex-State Secretary Mike] Pompeo and [Senator] Marco Rubio went to artificially justify a setback in bilateral relations.

Someday it will be possible to clarify what did and did not happen. #Cuba reiterates its willingness to effectively cooperate both politically and scientifically to solve this issue," the minister wrote on Twitter.

In August 2017, the US Department of State said nearly two dozen diplomats working at the US embassy in Cuba were affected in an incident involving a mysterious audio device and some of the diplomats suffered permanent hearing loss and possible brain injuries.

The Cuban government has denied any involvement in the incidents, while Washington established a task force in 2018 to respond to the mysterious acoustic incidents overseas.

Related Topics

Hearing Washington Twitter Trump Havana Price Cuba August 2017 2016 2018 Government

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 14,861 New COVID-19 Cases - Respo ..

28 minutes ago

Canada's industrial price index rises in January

28 minutes ago

NBA: Results and standings

28 minutes ago

China's decision to pull BBC off air 'legitimate, ..

29 minutes ago

Hadiqa Kiani feels mesmerizing to see beautiful vi ..

35 minutes ago

Number of active U.S. drilling rigs increase this ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.