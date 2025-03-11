Cuba Releases Last Of 553 Prisoners Under Biden-era Deal
Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2025 | 09:30 AM
Havana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Cuba has granted early release to 553 prisoners, completing a deal struck in the final days of Joe Biden's US presidency that his successor Donald Trump later abandoned, a Supreme Court official said Monday.
"The process was successfully completed," the court's vice president Maricela Soza Ravelo said on state television, noting that 378 applications had been filed in January and 175 in February.
In one of his final official acts, Biden on January 14 removed Cuba from a US list of state terror sponsors in return for the communist island agreeing to free 553 prisoners.
But six days later marked the swearing-in of Trump, who swiftly overturned the Vatican-mediated deal after just 192 confirmed releases of people dubbed "political prisoners" by rights groups.
Most had been rounded up in a crackdown on rare mass protests against the Cuban government in July 2021.
The prisoner releases stopped after Trump's order, but then resumed sporadically in the ensuing weeks, according to several human rights groups.
Cuban authorities have never made public a list of the prisoners being released, nor a timetable.
For its part, the "Todos" platform that collates information from several non-governmental organizations has counted 212 releases, including that of opposition leader Jose Daniel Ferrer and dissident Felix Navarro.
Dissident artists Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara and Maykel Osorbo, who have been sentenced to five and seven years' imprisonment respectively, have not been released.
Human rights NGOs and the US embassy in Havana estimate that there are around 1,000 political prisoners on the island.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025
AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi Al Nasr advance to quarter-f ..
Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike in Central Gaza
Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted by sons of late Dalmook bin Jum ..
UAE President receives Somali President
Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of Élysée Palace in Paris
Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed Forces in Paris
ICRC warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza
Mustafa Kamal assumes charge as Health Minister
Mehbooba condemns Gulmarg, IIOJK fashion show
Exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy to be held on March 13
More Stories From World
-
Kung fu girl group puts fresh spin on ancient Chinese art1 minute ago
-
Guatemala volcanic eruption deemed over after spewing lava, evacuations1 minute ago
-
Cuba releases last of 553 prisoners under Biden-era deal1 minute ago
-
32 dead in two Mexico bus crashes1 minute ago
-
Pope still improving, Vatican eyes end of hospitalisation2 minutes ago
-
Syrian presidency announces agreement to integrate Kurdish institutions2 minutes ago
-
Trump's energy chief vows reversal of Biden climate policies2 minutes ago
-
Argentina searches for baby, sister swept away by floods12 minutes ago
-
Stock markets plunge on US recession fears1 hour ago
-
Musk says X hit by major cyberattack1 hour ago
-
Asian markets track Wall St selloff as Trump-fuelled economy fears build1 hour ago
-
Bracewell leads depleted New Zealand in Pakistan T20 series1 hour ago