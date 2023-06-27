Cuba remains Russia's important ally and understands reasons behind Moscow's special military operation, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday during a meeting with his Cuban counterpart, Alvaro Lopez Miera

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Cuba remains Russia's important ally and understands reasons behind Moscow's special military operation, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday during a meeting with his Cuban counterpart, Alvaro Lopez Miera.

"Cuba, of course, has been and remains the most important ally of Russia in the region. Cuban friends confirmed their attitude towards our country, including demonstrating a full understanding of the reasons for the start of the special military operation in Ukraine," Shoigu said.

The minister added that Russia plans to develop joint military projects with Cuba, and proposed to discuss all existing and promising projects at the meeting.