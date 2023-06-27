Open Menu

Cuba Remains Russia's Important Ally, Understands Reasons Of Special Operation - Shoigu

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Cuba Remains Russia's Important Ally, Understands Reasons of Special Operation - Shoigu

Cuba remains Russia's important ally and understands reasons behind Moscow's special military operation, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday during a meeting with his Cuban counterpart, Alvaro Lopez Miera

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Cuba remains Russia's important ally and understands reasons behind Moscow's special military operation, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday during a meeting with his Cuban counterpart, Alvaro Lopez Miera.

"Cuba, of course, has been and remains the most important ally of Russia in the region. Cuban friends confirmed their attitude towards our country, including demonstrating a full understanding of the reasons for the start of the special military operation in Ukraine," Shoigu said.

The minister added that Russia plans to develop joint military projects with Cuba, and proposed to discuss all existing and promising projects at the meeting.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Cuba All

Recent Stories

Fidan, Guterres Discuss Grain Deal, Humanitarian A ..

Fidan, Guterres Discuss Grain Deal, Humanitarian Aid to Syria - Turkish Foreign ..

12 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Says Summons Israeli Char ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Summons Israeli Charge d'Affaires Over Recent Stat ..

12 minutes ago
 DC Larkana reviews arrangements for Eid ul Azha

DC Larkana reviews arrangements for Eid ul Azha

12 minutes ago
 Over 3,600 Flights Delayed, Canceled in US Due to ..

Over 3,600 Flights Delayed, Canceled in US Due to Bad Weather - Flight Tracker

12 minutes ago
 Japan, EU to Boost Economic Security Amid Perceive ..

Japan, EU to Boost Economic Security Amid Perceived Russia, China Risks - Report ..

12 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Imran Khan in May-9 va ..

ATC extends interim bail of Imran Khan in May-9 vandalism cases

23 minutes ago
12 prisoners of minor offenses released in Tank

12 prisoners of minor offenses released in Tank

19 minutes ago
 US Justice Dept. Watchdog Says Negligence, Miscond ..

US Justice Dept. Watchdog Says Negligence, Misconduct Led to Jeffrey Epstein's D ..

19 minutes ago
 Hazara varsity approves budget for year 2023-24

Hazara varsity approves budget for year 2023-24

19 minutes ago
 Hundreds of Housing Activists Take to Streets in W ..

Hundreds of Housing Activists Take to Streets in Washington to Protest High Rent ..

19 minutes ago
 Canadian Government to Ban All Cosmetic Animal Tes ..

Canadian Government to Ban All Cosmetic Animal Testing - Health Authority

19 minutes ago
 Pak athletes return home with total 80 medals in S ..

Pak athletes return home with total 80 medals in Special Olympic World Games

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World