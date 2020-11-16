UrduPoint.com
Cuba Reopens Havana's Airport, Introduces Sanitary Fee For Travelers

Mon 16th November 2020 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Cuba has reopened Jose Marti international airport in Havana after its closure amid the COVID-19 pandemic and introduced a sanitary fee for passengers.

According to Cuban company of airports and airport services (ECASA), Jose Martin international airport resumed commercial and charter flights with the arrival of Swiftair airline on Sunday.

As the official gazette of the Cuban justice ministry reports, Cuba also introduced a sanitary fee for entering travelers.

All air carriers or shipping companies will pay a fee for their passengers and crew through the airport, port and maritime operators as well as shipping agents.

The sanitary fee will amount to $30 or its equivalent in any freely convertible Currency.

The regulation concerning the introduction of fees will take effect on December 1. Crew aircraft and ships members will be exempted from paying of a sanitary fee if they remain on the territory of the country for less than 24 hours.

