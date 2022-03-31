UrduPoint.com

Cuba Reports 814 New COVID-19 Cases

Cuba on Wednesday reported 814 new COVID-19 cases and no related deaths, bringing the national totals to 1,089,452 and 8,510 respectively, the Health Ministry said

At present, there are 3,684 active COVID-19 cases in Cuba, with 21 being treated in intensive care units across the country.

9 million of Cuba's 11.2 million residents have been fully vaccinated against the disease, while over 6.2 million have received a booster dose.

Cuba's vaccination program is carried out with Cuba-made Abdala, Soberana-02 and Soberana Plus vaccines.

The Cuban government has warned that the number of daily COVID-19 cases in the Caribbean nation is projected to jump in the next few weeks.

