UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cuba, Russia Agree To Enhance Infrastructure Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 03:40 PM

Cuba, Russia agree to enhance infrastructure cooperation

Cuba and Russia on Friday agreed to enhance infrastructure cooperation, including in the production of automotive vehicles, railways and airplanes.

HAVAN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Cuba and Russia on Friday agreed to enhance infrastructure cooperation, including in the production of automotive vehicles, railways and airplanes.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Russian Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev co-chaired the signing of collaboration agreements at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana.

The endorsement of these legal instruments took place during Medvedev's two-day official visit to Cuba starting on Friday.

Also signed by the two leaders was a protocol for the training of customs personnel to strengthen the fight against air traffic violations.

During their talks, Diaz-Canel and Medvedev also reviewed the bilateral relations and areas that need more attention.

According to Diaz-Canel, the signing of the agreements complements the agreements signed in Moscow at the recent Intergovernmental Russian-Cuban Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical cooperation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Visit Vehicles Traffic Havana Cuba

Recent Stories

Five killed in Ukraine plane crash

1 minute ago

Ukraine reviews cases into firm linked to Biden's ..

1 minute ago

New business ideas contest at MNSUA on Oct 9-10

7 minutes ago

U.S. State, Canadian province unveil ambitious ren ..

8 minutes ago

Foolproof security during Urs of Hazrat Bahauddin ..

8 minutes ago

14 agenda items approved for placing before Cabine ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.