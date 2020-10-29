Cuba, Russia Review Upcoming Resumption of Flights Between Countries - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Cuban Ambassador to Moscow Julio Garmendia Pena told Sputnik on Thursday that he held negotiations with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov concerning the upcoming resumption of flights by Russian airlines to Cuban tourist destinations.

Earlier in October, Russia resumed passenger air service to Cuba, allowing for biweekly flights from Moscow to Cayo Coco and Santa Clara.

"During negotiation that I held today with Deputy Minister Ryabkov, we evaluated the possibilities for upcoming resumption of flights by Russian airlines to various tourist destinations in Cuba," the ambassador said.

The diplomat said that during negotiation they analyzed the progress of bilateral relations between the countries, in particular the state and prospects of the exchange between the foreign ministries.

Garmendia emphasized that they discussed the relations in economic, commercial and financial spheres, on the eve of the XVIII Session of the Intergovernmental Commission for economic and scientific and technical collaboration that will be held in Havana in November.

The ambassador also expressed appreciation for Russian support in their fight against economic, commercial and financial blockade which has intensified under the current US administration.