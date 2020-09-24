UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cuba Says New US Sanctions Affect Families In Both Nations

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 10:40 AM

Cuba Says New US Sanctions Affect Families in Both Nations

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Washington's new sanctions against Cuba, including a ban on the import of Cuban rum and cigars and a prohibition for US travelers to stay in Cuban state-owned hotels, infringes on US citizens' rights and harms people in both countries, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced a new set of sanctions against Cuba. In particular, any person subject to US jurisdiction will be prohibited from lodging, paying for lodging or making any reservation for or on behalf of a third party to lodge at any property that the US authorities have identified as owned or controlled by the Cuban government, a prohibited Cuban official, among others. In addition, Cuban alcohol and tobacco products are banned under the new directive from being imported into the United States.

"Banning travellers from staying at hotels and Cuban rum & cigars imports into the US restrict US citizens' rights & affect families in both countries.

Cuba's enemies are wrong to believe  these electoral & opportunistic actions by Pres Trump will break the will of Cubans," Rodriguez Parrilla wrote on Twitter.

Following the victory of the Cuban revolutionaries over the US-backed regime, Washington severed diplomatic ties with Cuba and imposed a trade embargo on the country in the 1960s. Washington and Havana expressed their intention to start working on normalizing bilateral relations only in 2014. As a result, many restrictions on exchanges between the two countries were eased under then-US President Barack Obama.

However, Trump toughened the policy once he took office in 2016, restricting travel, boosting the economic embargo and imposing sanctions on Raul Castro, Cuba's Communist Party leader, over alleged human rights violations and for supporting the Venezuelan leadership.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Import Washington Twitter Trump Castro Havana United States Cuba 2016 From Government

Recent Stories

UAE highlights commitment of GCC countries to prom ..

12 minutes ago

UAE resumes issuance of entry permits

27 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 24 September 2020

27 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Shabab Al Ahli Dubai to Round 16 of AFC Champions ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabiâ€™s non-oil trade with Saudi Arabia hit ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.