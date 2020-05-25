UrduPoint.com
Cuba Seeking Details On Death Of Female National In Moscow - Consul

Mon 25th May 2020 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) The Consulate of Cuba in Moscow is seeking to establish the details of the death of a female Cuban national whose body was found in the Russian capital in the late hours of Sunday, Consul Eduardo Lazaro Escandell told Sputnik.

"We are aware of the girl's death as a result of circumstances that have yet to be clarified, and we deeply regret this. We are trying to contact the authorities to find out more details," the consul said.

According to media reports, the naked body of a 22-year-old Cuban national was found next to a garbage can in western Moscow. A suspect has been purportedly found and arrested.

