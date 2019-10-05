Cuba Settles Debts With Russia, Ready to Repay Them All - Russian Prime Minister

Cuba is settling its debts with Russia and is ready to pay them all, even if it has overdue payments, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview broadcast on Saturday, adding that the situation was not the same as it was several decades ago

"Our Cuban friends pay off their debts.

Unlike how it used to be some time ago say, 20-30 years ago, in Soviet times, when no one in this case counted money. Now our Cuban friends are paying," Medvedev said in the Russian Vesti v Subbotu tv program.

The prime minister noted that during his visit to Cuba earlier in the week, President Miguel Diaz-Canel told him several times that "if we [Cuba] have delayed something somewhere, don't worry, we will repay everything."