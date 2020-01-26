(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) Cuba condemned the decision by Bolivia's interim government to suspend diplomatic relations with the Caribbean country, the Cuban Foreign Ministry said.

On Friday, Jerko Nunez, the foreign minister of Bolivia's interim government, announced that his country had suspended diplomatic relations with Cuba over the latter's hostile position toward the Latin American country.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba strongly rejects the unfounded allegations of Bolivia's de facto government. Since its violent inrush in power on November 12, 2019, several members of the de facto government in that country have carried out systematic actions to deteriorate and hinder bilateral relations with Cuba," the statement read.

The foreign ministry also called on the Bolivian government to not hold Cuba responsible for its decision to suspend diplomatic relations between the two countries, for it had never been hostile to Bolivia.

It added that one of the reasons for Bolivia's decision was the constant pressure from the United States.

"From the very inception of the coup, officials from the US administration have been putting pressure on Bolivia to impose a deterioration of relations with Cuba, persecute Cuban doctors, harass diplomats and cancel the medical cooperation that benefited the Bolivian people," the statement said.

Late last year, Bolivia experienced a change in leadership following mass protests against the results of the October general election that saw the reelection of Evo Morales as the country's president. As a result, Morales stepped down on November 10 and fled to Mexico and most of Bolivia's senior officials resigned.

Following these events, the upper house's second vice speaker, opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez, declared herself interim president.