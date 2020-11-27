UrduPoint.com
Cuba Starts Clinical Trials Of Two New Domestic Vaccines Against COVID-19 - Authority

The Cuban Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices approved the launch of clinical trials of two COVID-19 candidate vaccines developed by the Cuban Center of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), CIGB Director Eulogio Pimentel Vazquez said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) The Cuban Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices approved the launch of clinical trials of two COVID-19 candidate vaccines developed by the Cuban Center of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), CIGB Director Eulogio Pimentel Vazquez said.

"The clinical trials of candidate vaccines Mambisa and Abdala have been approved. After a thorough review of the presented dossier that included the evidence of the results of the pharmaceutical development and animal trials," Doctor Pimental wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

According to the CIGB, the Mambisa vaccine will be injected through the nose to examine the immune response at the mucous level.

The aim of the Abdala vaccine trial is to evaluate its safety in the first phase and its immune response capacity in the second phase.

Apart from Mambisa and Abdala vaccines, Cuba is conducting clinical trials of two other domestic vaccines. Earlier in August, Cuban Finlay Institute started developing Soberana 01 vaccine, with trials expected to be finished in January 2021. At the end of October, the state control authority approved the first phase trials of the Soberana 02 vaccine against the coronavirus disease.

