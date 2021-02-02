UrduPoint.com
Cuba Starts Phase 2 Of Abdala COVID Vaccine Candidate Trials - Genetic Engineering Center

Cuba Starts Phase 2 of Abdala COVID Vaccine Candidate Trials - Genetic Engineering Center

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Phase 2 of Abdala COVID-19 vaccine candidate trials started in Cuba, the country's Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) said.

"Phase 2 [of clinical trials of the vaccine] CIGB66 Abdala began today. It involves healthy volunteers or those with justifiable pathologies," the center said on Twitter.

According to the center's director, whose speech was broadcast by the Caribe channel, 132 volunteers took part in the first phase of the research. Immunization with three doses of the drug at different intervals showed a strong dependence of the amount of antibodies on the number of doses administered and did not entail serious complications.

The next phase of the Abdala trials, which takes place in Santiago de Cuba, will involve about 800 people.

