Cuba Summons US Charge D'Affaires Over Fresh Human Rights Report - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 02:14 PM

Cuba Summons US Charge d'Affaires Over Fresh Human Rights Report - Foreign Ministry

The Cuban Foreign Ministry has summoned the US charge d'affaires to reject the allegations regarding Cuba in the US State Department's annual report on the human rights situation in the world

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The Cuban Foreign Ministry has summoned the US charge d'affaires to reject the allegations regarding Cuba in the US State Department's annual report on the human rights situation in the world.

On March 30, US State Department published its 2020 report on global human rights situation, criticizing a number of countries, including Russia, China, Iran, Turkey and other states for alleged violations.

"On Monday afternoon, the director of the US Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs [of Cuba] Carlos Fernandez de Cossio summoned US charge d'affaires Timothy Zuniga-Brown who was informed about Cuba's rejection of misleading and politicized statements on Cuba in the State Department's 2020 report on human rights," the statement said.

According to the statement, Washington uses the human rights issue in order to pursue an "aggressive policy against countries that do not obey the US government."

More Stories From World

