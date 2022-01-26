UrduPoint.com

Cuba Thanks Russia For Sending Drugs, Medical Supplies To Fight COVID - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Cuba Thanks Russia for Sending Drugs, Medical Supplies to Fight COVID - Foreign Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla thanked Russia on Tuesday after receiving another humanitarian shipment consisting of drugs and medical goods against COVID-19.

"Our deep gratitude to the Russian government for sending to Cuba a new donation of drugs and medical supplies to support the fight against COVID-19.

This reaffirms the close ties of friendship and solidarity between our peoples and governments," Rodriguez tweeted.

Since the summer of 2021, Russia has airlifted over 200 tonnes of humanitarian aid, half of which has been medical supplies and drugs.

