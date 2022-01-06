UrduPoint.com

Cuba Tightens COVID-19 Border Controls Amid Surging Cases

Cuba on Wednesday tightened COVID-19 border control measures in a bid to stem the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus

HAVANA, Jan. 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) --:Cuba on Wednesday tightened COVID-19 border control measures in a bid to stem the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The surge in cases follows the resumption of international flights in mid-November and Christmas season gatherings.

International travelers flying into Cuba will now be asked to show proof of vaccination, as well as negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests taken within 72 hours prior to arrival.

In addition, random PCR tests will be conducted at the country's airports, according to the Cuban Ministry of Public Health.

Children under 12 will not be required to show vaccination passports when visiting the Caribbean nation.

Meanwhile, all passengers flying into Cuba from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, and Mozambique must stay at designated quarantine hotels for a week at their own expense.

