Cuba Tightens COVID-19 Travel Restrictions, Visitors to Need Negative Test - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Cuba is set to tighten its coronavirus-related travel restrictions as the number of flights to several countries, including the United States, will be reduced and international visitors will be required to have tested negative for COVID-19, public health officials said on Monday, as cited by the ruling party's Granma newspaper.

The new measures are being brought in to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, as contacts with foreign visitors are believed to be linked to 71.5 percent of positive tests in Cuba over recent weeks, the newspaper said.

At a press briefing, Francisco Duran Garcia, the Cuban Ministry of Public Health's director of epidemiology, said that flights to the United States, Mexico, Panama, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic will be reduced in the New Year, the newspaper reported.

Additionally, international visitors to Cuba will be required, as of January 10, to be in possession of a negative PCR test certificate for COVID-19 conducted within 72 hours of boarding their flight, Duran Garcia was cited as saying.

Since the start of the pandemic, 11,205 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Cuba by the country's health ministry, including the 167 new positive tests reported on Sunday.