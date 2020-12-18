UrduPoint.com
Cuba To Allocate Over Half Of 2021 Budget To Education, Health - Finance Minister

The Cuban parliament has approved a national budget for 2021, with 24 percent of budget earmarked for education and 28 percent for public health and social care, Cuban Finance and Prices Minister Meisi Bolanos Weiss said

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The Cuban parliament has approved a national budget for 2021, with 24 percent of budget earmarked for education and 28 percent for public health and social care, Cuban Finance and prices Minister Meisi Bolanos Weiss said.

"[The national budget] is based on its mainly social character, by financing social programs and basic services of the population that constitute achievements... subsiding highly sensitive products and services for the population," the minister said during the presentation of the national budget on Thursday.

The total national budget amounts to 374.

8 billion pesos ($14.1 billion) and includes provisions to cover expenses on culture, sports, tv and radio broadcasting, science and innovations.

Bolanos also said that the budget will include the financial support to businesses and the continuity of production programs in strategic sectors such as food supply.

The budget revenue will amount to 291.3 billion pesos, 39 percent of which will be collected in taxes.

The national budget for 2021 will be deficient as the expenses exceed the revenue by 86.7 billion pesos, according to the minister.

