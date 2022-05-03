UrduPoint.com

Cuba To Continue To Rely On Russian Tourism - Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Cuba to Continue to Rely on Russian Tourism - Minister

VARADERO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) Cuba will continue to rely on Russian tourism, despite the difficulties with air and financial communications, Cuban Tourism Minister Juan Carlos Garcia Granda told Sputnik.

"Russia is of great importance for Cuban tourism, we think that it will be between the second and fourth most important market, second only to Canada and Cubans living abroad because of the distance," the minister said during a press meeting before the 40th international tourism fair in the resort of Varadero.

Garcia expressed regret at the absence of Russia at the event, which will be held on May 3-7 in the resort of Varadero, 120 kilometers east of Havana - this year it was supposed to be a guest of honor of the fair.

According to Cuba's national statistics office (ONEI), in 2021, the largest number of tourists in Cuba flew from Russia (146,155) and Canada (68,944). The third largest were Cubans living abroad (52,804).

Sanctions against Russia by the United States and the European Union after the start of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine include, among other things, a ban on the use of airspace and restrictions on the use of visa and Mastercard payment systems. Actually, in the last two months, the Russian tourist flow to Cuba has stopped.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Canada European Union Havana United States Cuba May Visa Market Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

6 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

11 minutes ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

9 hours ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

9 hours ago
 Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housi ..

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Hom ..

9 hours ago
 West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.