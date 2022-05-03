Cuba to Continue to Rely on Russian Tourism - Minister

VARADERO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) Cuba will continue to rely on Russian tourism, despite the difficulties with air and financial communications, Cuban Tourism Minister Juan Carlos Garcia Granda told Sputnik.

"Russia is of great importance for Cuban tourism, we think that it will be between the second and fourth most important market, second only to Canada and Cubans living abroad because of the distance," the minister said during a press meeting before the 40th international tourism fair in the resort of Varadero.

Garcia expressed regret at the absence of Russia at the event, which will be held on May 3-7 in the resort of Varadero, 120 kilometers east of Havana - this year it was supposed to be a guest of honor of the fair.

According to Cuba's national statistics office (ONEI), in 2021, the largest number of tourists in Cuba flew from Russia (146,155) and Canada (68,944). The third largest were Cubans living abroad (52,804).

Sanctions against Russia by the United States and the European Union after the start of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine include, among other things, a ban on the use of airspace and restrictions on the use of visa and Mastercard payment systems. Actually, in the last two months, the Russian tourist flow to Cuba has stopped.