HAVANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :-- The 13th edition of Cuba's International Convention on Environment and Development will take place virtually on July 6-9 for the first time, a senior official told a press conference Tuesday.

Maritza Garcia, president of the island's Environment Agency, said that researchers from Cuba, the United States, Mexico, Italy and Germany, among other countries, had already confirmed their participation in the event.

"We will promote cooperation between countries in the fields of science, sustainable economic growth, social development, and human dignity," she said.

Celso Pazos, the director general of Havana's National Institute of Meteorology, told Xinhua that the island will present new predictions for climate scenarios on the island from 2050 to 2100, which will contribute to updating data related to coastal floods across the country.

"It is very important to asses climate change impact on different sectors of society, ranging from agriculture to public health," he said.

At present, Cuba continues to work on the implementation of Tarea Vida (Life Task), a governmental program aimed at ameliorating climate change impact on coastal areas vulnerable to the rise of sea levels in the coming decades.

Additionally, scientific authorities on the island have given priority to restoration of ecosystems, reforestation in rural and urban areas as well as protection of biodiversity in reserves.

Omar Cantillo, the director of protected areas at the Cuban Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment, told Xinhua that the island's environmental strategy involves state institutions and people at the grassroots level.

"Cuba has 215 protected areas, accounting for 20 percent of the country's forest area. This is not a trivial matter," he said.