Cuba to Present Annual Resolution Calling to End US Embargo at UNGA in November

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Cuba will again present a resolution to the UN General Assembly [UNGA] from November 6 -7 calling for an end to US sanctions against the island nation, Cuba 's envoy to Russia , Gerardo Penalver Portal, said.

The UNGA has been adopting the resolution that calls on Washington to end the embargo against Cuba every year since 1992.

"From November 6-7, the Cuban government will again present a resolution to the UNGA entitled ' The Necessity of Ending the Economic, Commercial and Financial Embargo Imposed by the United States of America against Cuba'," Portal said at a news conference in the Cuban Embassy in Moscow.

The envoy added that the US continued to ignore the multiple resolutions adopted by the international organization.

"[The United States] is ignoring the UNGA's consecutive resolutions as well as statements from the heads of nations in the European Union, Latin America, the Caribbean, the African Union ... and other organizations that demand an end to the embargo on Cuba," Portal said, adding the the US' policy toward Cuba during this past year was aimed only at strengthening the economic blockage against the Caribbean nation.

The United States first imposed an arms embargo on Cuba in 1958. The embargo was followed by the introduction of restrictions in various other sectors. They include sanctions on financial transactions, trade, travel, among others.

After the election of ex-US President Barack Obama, the US' policies toward Cuba softened with the introduction of several regulations aimed as easing people-to-people contact between US and Cuban citizens.

However, since the election of US President Donald Trump, sanctions have toughened, particularly this year, with Trump repealing a number of Obama-era regulations and imposing new ones. Most recently, in late September, Trump imposed sanctions on Raul Castro, Cuba's Communist Party leader, over alleged human rights violations and for supporting the Venezuelan leadership, whom Trump called a "Cuban puppet" during his address at the UN General Assembly.