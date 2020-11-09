UrduPoint.com
Cuba To Receive First Tourists After Tropical Storm Eta On Monday - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 03:05 PM

Cuba will receive on Monday tourists from Russia and Canada after tropical storm Eta has subsided, the Cuban Tourism Ministry said

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Cuba will receive on Monday tourists from Russia and Canada after tropical storm Eta has subsided, the Cuban Tourism Ministry said.

"Jardines del Rey Airport will receive travelers from Canada and Russia tomorrow," the ministry said on its Twitter account on Sunday.

The ministry added that the airport, located 355 miles east of Havana, had not been affected by the storm. However, damage was caused to a large part of the island over the weekend.

Local media also confirmed that tourists staying at the hotels in the Jardines del Rey tourist center, on the north coast of the central province Ciego de Avila, had been properly protected during storm Eta. The authorities took all measures to protect workers, tourists and installations from heavy wind and rain.

