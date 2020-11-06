UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cuba To Vaccinate Entire Population Against COVID-19 In 2021 - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 02:20 PM

Cuba to Vaccinate Entire Population Against COVID-19 in 2021 - Foreign Minister

Cuba will vaccinate all its residents against the coronavirus infection in 2021, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Cuba will vaccinate all its residents against the coronavirus infection in 2021, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said.

"Cuba will have 4 vaccine candidates against COVID-19 in clinical trials by the end of this year and will vaccinate the entire population in 2021. Despite the intensification of the US blockade, the humanistic nature of Cuban science allows us to overcome obstacles to save lives," Rodriguez said on his Twitter account on Thursday.

In October, Сuba-based Finlay Institute said that the national regulatory agency approved the first phase of clinical trials of its second vaccine Soberana 02.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) included the Cuban vaccine on its official site of vaccine candidates that have entered clinical trials.

The clinical trials of the first Cuban vaccine Soberana 01, also developed by Finlay Institute, started in August and will end in January, 2021. Nearly 676 people aged 18 to 80 participate in the research.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Cuba has registered over 7,000 positive cases, including more than 6,502 people who have recovered and 129 have died.

Related Topics

World Twitter Died Cuba SITE January August October All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

JKT says he will help govt to overcome sugar crisi ..

10 minutes ago

Moscow Hopes Berlin to Cooperate With Russia n Nav ..

2 minutes ago

PHA redressing public complaints on priority: DG

2 minutes ago

SSP reviews security arrangements

2 minutes ago

Niger's President Receives French Foreign Minister ..

2 minutes ago

Qiraat & Naat arranges in university

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.