Cuba to Vaccinate Entire Population Against COVID-19 in 2021 - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Cuba will vaccinate all its residents against the coronavirus infection in 2021, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said.

"Cuba will have 4 vaccine candidates against COVID-19 in clinical trials by the end of this year and will vaccinate the entire population in 2021. Despite the intensification of the US blockade, the humanistic nature of Cuban science allows us to overcome obstacles to save lives," Rodriguez said on his Twitter account on Thursday.

In October, Сuba-based Finlay Institute said that the national regulatory agency approved the first phase of clinical trials of its second vaccine Soberana 02.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) included the Cuban vaccine on its official site of vaccine candidates that have entered clinical trials.

The clinical trials of the first Cuban vaccine Soberana 01, also developed by Finlay Institute, started in August and will end in January, 2021. Nearly 676 people aged 18 to 80 participate in the research.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Cuba has registered over 7,000 positive cases, including more than 6,502 people who have recovered and 129 have died.