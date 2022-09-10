Cuba, US Discuss Measures to Fight Illegal Migration - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) Officials of the Cuban Border Guard Troops and the US Coast Guard have discussed joint measures to confront the illicit smuggling of migrants and drugs, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said.

"The Cuban Border Guard and the US Coast Guard Service had an exchange in order to increase operational cooperation in order to combat illegal alien smuggling, drug trafficking, illegal migration and maritime search and rescue operations," Parrilla said on social media on Friday.

The meeting between US and Cuban officials was held on September 8-9 in the Cuban capital of Havana.

Cuba's Ministry of the Interior said in a statement on its website on Friday that the Havana talks were conducted in a respectful and professional atmosphere, and both delegations agreed on the importance of moving forward in cooperation in this area, and on continuing such bilateral meetings in the future.