Cuba, Venezuela Seeking Normal Ties With US, Russia Cannot Deploy Bases There - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Russia cannot deploy its military bases in Cuba and Venezuela like in the Soviet era because these countries are seeking normal relations with the United States, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with Russian media, including Sputnik.

"Cuba, Venezuela are friendly nations for us, our partners, the countries with independent foreign policy. But these are absolutely sovereign nations," Medvedev said.

"Cuba and Venezuela are trying to come out of isolation, to a certain extent resume normal relations with the United States, that is why we cannot speak about deploying bases there like it was in the Soviet era when we, along with some other nations, had joint military infrastructure based on the common ideology," he added.