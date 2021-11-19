Cuba Wants to Expand Energy Cooperation With EAEU - Prime Minister

Cuba intends to expand cooperation in the energy, transport and healthcare sectors with Russia and member states of the EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union), Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz said

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) Cuba intends to expand cooperation in the energy, transport and healthcare sectors with Russia and member states of the EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union), Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz said.

"(We) insist on expanding and strengthening the mutual exchange in such key areas as energy, transport, tourism, ferrous metallurgy, mining, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, information and communication technologies. Regarding these aspects we gave precise directives to a set of Cuban institutions," the prime minister said during a conference call of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session.

According to the prime minister, Cuba wants to supply EAEU markets with seafood, fruits, coffee, tobacco, rum of various brands, and to offer corporate and health tourism.

The prime minister invited his EAEU counterparts to join the Second business Forum, which will take place in Havana from November 29 to December 2. He noted that 400 representatives from 40 countries will take part in the event.