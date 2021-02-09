Cuba Warns Colombia of Possible Attack From Left-Wing Armed Group - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

The Cuban embassy in Bogota has warned Colombia of a possible attack prepared by the left-wing armed group National Liberation Army (ELN) in Bogota, El Tiempo news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The Cuban embassy in Bogota has warned Colombia of a possible attack prepared by the left-wing armed group National Liberation Army (ELN) in Bogota, El Tiempo news agency reported.

"Our embassy in Colombia received information, whose credibility we cannot assess, on a supposed military attack by the ELN Eastern Front in the coming days in Bogota," the Cuban embassy said in a statement released to the media.

The document added that Cuba informed the ELN peace delegation in Havana about the possible attack but the response has been lackluster.

In January 2019, the ELN was responsible for a car bombing at the policy academy in Bogota, when 22 students were killed and over 60 people were injured. After this attack Colombia broke peace talks� unilaterally with the ELN and urged the extradition of 10 members of the ELN peace negotiators who remain in Havana. Cuba has so far refused to expel them.

The ELN group founded in 1964 is the last armed group in Colombia that is involved in the continuing conflict with the Latin American country after signing a peace deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in 2016.