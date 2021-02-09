UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cuba Warns Colombia Of Possible Attack From Left-Wing Armed Group - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 03:58 PM

Cuba Warns Colombia of Possible Attack From Left-Wing Armed Group - Reports

The Cuban embassy in Bogota has warned Colombia of a possible attack prepared by the left-wing armed group National Liberation Army (ELN) in Bogota, El Tiempo news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The Cuban embassy in Bogota has warned Colombia of a possible attack prepared by the left-wing armed group National Liberation Army (ELN) in Bogota, El Tiempo news agency reported.

"Our embassy in Colombia received information, whose credibility we cannot assess, on a supposed military attack by the ELN Eastern Front in the coming days in Bogota," the Cuban embassy said in a statement released to the media.

The document added that Cuba informed the ELN peace delegation in Havana about the possible attack but the response has been lackluster.

In January 2019, the ELN was responsible for a car bombing at the policy academy in Bogota, when 22 students were killed and over 60 people were injured. After this attack Colombia broke peace talks� unilaterally with the ELN and urged the extradition of 10 members of the ELN peace negotiators who remain in Havana. Cuba has so far refused to expel them.

The ELN group founded in 1964 is the last armed group in Colombia that is involved in the continuing conflict with the Latin American country after signing a peace deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in 2016.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Army Car Bogota Havana Colombia Cuba January 2016 2019 Media

Recent Stories

China, CEE countries need to widen cooperation in ..

14 seconds ago

Two Labourers electrocuted in Khanewal

16 seconds ago

Lab Leak 'Extremely Unlikely' to Be Behind COVID-1 ..

19 seconds ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Authorized for Use in P ..

2 minutes ago

Shad Muhammad appointed Chairperson BTAA

2 minutes ago

Belarus reporters deny charges in 'absurd' protest ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.