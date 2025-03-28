Open Menu

Cuban Ambassador Names Three Pillars Of Cooperation With Belarus

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2025 | 11:40 PM

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The purchase of agricultural machinery, supply of dairy products, and cooperation in healthcare are three priorities for Cuba in strengthening cooperation with Belarus, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Cuba to Belarus Santiago Perez Benitez said at a meeting with Belarusian business representatives at the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Yelena Malinovskaya, BelCCI Deputy Chairperson praised traditionally friendly relations between Belarus and Cuba as she opened the meeting. Cuba is an important partner of Belarus in the international arena and one of its most important allies,BelTA learned from the BelCCI press service.

The meeting helped exporting companies obtain useful information about the investment potential of the Cuban market and the opportunities for exporting Belarusian products to that country. The business representatives were interested in the terms of supplying equipment (shelves, cash boxes, refrigerators) for retail chains, and the possibility to participate in the modernization of Cuba's energy sector.

The parties also discussed the development of cooperation in the tourism sector. About 8,000 Belarusian tourists visited Cuba last year. According to Santiago Perez Benitez, this is not enough, and steps are needed to consider different approaches to activate this area.

