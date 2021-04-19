UrduPoint.com
Cuban Communist Party Elects President Dias-Canel As First Secretary Of Central Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 07:42 PM

Cuban Communist Party Elects President Dias-Canel as First Secretary of Central Committee

The Cuban Communist Party delegates on Monday elected President Miguel Diaz-Canel as the first secretary of the central committee

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021)

Last week, Raul Castro announced his resignation as the first secretary during the Party Congress in Havana.

"Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez was elected as the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba at the 8th Party Congress," the party tweeted.

