Cuban Communist Party Elects President Dias-Canel as First Secretary of Central Committee

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The Cuban Communist Party delegates on Monday elected President Miguel Diaz-Canel as the first secretary of the central committee.

Last week, Raul Castro announced his resignation as the first secretary during the Party Congress in Havana.

"Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez was elected as the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba at the 8th Party Congress," the party tweeted.