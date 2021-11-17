Cuban Dissident Yunior Garcia Is In Spain: Govt Sources
Muhammad Irfan 29 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 08:21 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Cuban actor and playwright Yunior Garcia, one of the organisers of a failed protest on the island nation earlier this week, is currently in Spain, Spanish government sources said Wednesday.
"We confirm that he has arrived with his wife, on a tourist visa," a government source told AFP.