Cuban dissident Yunior Garcia is in Spain: govt sources

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Cuban actor and playwright Yunior Garcia, one of the organisers of a failed protest on the island nation earlier this week, is currently in Spain, Spanish government sources said Wednesday.

"We confirm that he has arrived with his wife, on a tourist visa," a government source told AFP.