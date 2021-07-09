UrduPoint.com
Cuban Drug Regulator Approves Homegrown COVID-19 Vaccine Abdala For Emergency Use

The Cuban center for medicines control CECMED said on Friday that it had given the homemade COVID-19 vaccine Abdala its emergency use authorization

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The Cuban center for medicines control CECMED said on Friday that it had given the homemade COVID-19 vaccine Abdala its emergency use authorization.

The regulator said the vaccine developed by the Havana-based Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology had shown a 92.

28% efficacy in preventing symptomatic coronavirus disease in patients during the completed Phase I and Phase II clinical trials and a Phase III Clinical Trial that is still in progress.

More Stories From World

