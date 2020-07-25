UrduPoint.com
Cuban Foreign Minister Condemns US Decision To Close Chinese Consulate General In Houston

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 09:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez criticized the unilateral US decision to close the Chinese Consulate General in Houston.

"#Cuba condemns #US government unilateral decision to shut down #China's General Consulate in Houston. US applies double standard, political opportunism and hatred rhetoric foreign policy against sovereign States," Rodriguez wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.

On Wednesday, the US State Department confirmed to Sputnik that it had ordered China to close by the end of the week its consulate in Houston, Texas, over accusations that it has engaged in massive illegal spying and influence operations in the United States.

China has denied the accusations and criticized the United States for various violations of international law. China has also said that the United States has been inciting hatred toward Chinese nationals, resulting in multiple threats made to the embassy in Washington.

On Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the United States must close its Consulate General in the Chinese city of Chengdu, pointing out this is a relevant and legal response to Washington's move.

