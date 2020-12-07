Cuban Foreign Minister Congratulates Venezuela With General Election Results

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Monday congratulated the Venezuelan government with the victory of the socialist Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole, supporting President Nicolas Maduro, in the recent general election.

According to the preliminary results published by the National Electoral Council, after 82 percent of the votes have been counted, the socialist Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole alliance, supporting Maduro, is in the lead with 67.6 percent of the vote. Second place belongs to the opposition party, Democratic Alliance, with 17.

95 percent of the votes.

"Congratulations to the people and the government of #Venezuela with the results of the parliamentary elections and the triumph of the Great Patriotic Pole and the Bolivarian and Chavista Revolution," Rodriguez tweeted.

Over 100 political parties and associations participated in the Sunday parliamentary election in Venezuela. The opposition bloc of Juan Guaido, a failed coup leader, backed by the United States, has refused to take part in the vote. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said that he is ready to resign if the opposition wins the Sunday election.