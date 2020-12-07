UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cuban Foreign Minister Congratulates Venezuela With General Election Results

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 07:40 PM

Cuban Foreign Minister Congratulates Venezuela With General Election Results

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Monday congratulated the Venezuelan government with the victory of the socialist Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole, supporting President Nicolas Maduro, in the recent general election.

According to the preliminary results published by the National Electoral Council, after 82 percent of the votes have been counted, the socialist Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole alliance, supporting Maduro, is in the lead with 67.6 percent of the vote. Second place belongs to the opposition party, Democratic Alliance, with 17.

95 percent of the votes.

"Congratulations to the people and the government of #Venezuela with the results of the parliamentary elections and the triumph of the Great Patriotic Pole and the Bolivarian and Chavista Revolution," Rodriguez tweeted.

Over 100 political parties and associations participated in the Sunday parliamentary election in Venezuela. The opposition bloc of Juan Guaido, a failed coup leader, backed by the United States, has refused to take part in the vote. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said that he is ready to resign if the opposition wins the Sunday election.

Related Topics

Election Vote Alliance Lead United States Venezuela Sunday Government Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

‘UAE-Sudan Political Consultations Committee’ ..

11 minutes ago

Statement on entry of Israeli citizens to the UAE

26 minutes ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi issues resolution concerning orpha ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police and ADDA launch AI system for aut ..

56 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Participates in the Seventh ..

2 hours ago

Man beaten by Maryam Nawaz’s guards for touching ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.