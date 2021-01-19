UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cuban Foreign Minister Raises Concerns About Unfair Distribution Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 10:40 AM

Cuban Foreign Minister Raises Concerns About Unfair Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccines

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) A total of 95 percent of the produced vaccines against the coronavirus were purchased by only 10 countries, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said, raising concerns about how to ensure access to vaccination in poor countries.

"According to the World Health Organization, only 10 countries have purchased 95 percent of the produced COVID-19 vaccines. How can equal access to immunization be guaranteed in southern countries? How can poor and vulnerable families be vaccinated? How long will that take?" the minister wrote on Twitter late on Monday.

Earlier in January, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus slammed high-income countries for scooping up COVID-19 vaccines and called for their equitable distribution. According to Tedros, the WHO's vaccine distribution mechanism, COVAX, secured contracts for 2 billion doses of vaccines, but better-off countries were draining vaccine supplies by making additional bilateral deals. He urged countries that contracted more vaccines that they would need to donate and release them to COVAX immediately.

Related Topics

World Poor Twitter January Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 19, 2021 in Pakistan

27 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities Board ..

8 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED21.5 bn as transactions cross o ..

9 hours ago

Longest suspension bridge in Northern Emirates tak ..

9 hours ago

Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi receives honorary PhD fr ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.