Cuban Foreign Ministry Condemns US Decision to Designate Country As Terrorism Sponsor

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla called the US decision to re-include the country in the list of sponsors of terrorism hypocritical and cynical and accused Washington of political opportunism.

"We condemn the hypocritical and cynical designation of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism, as stated by the US," the minister wrote on Twitter.

"The political opportunism of this action is recognized by all who are sincerely concerned about terrorism and its victims," he said.