Cuban Foreign Ministry Informs of Attack on Embassy of Republic in Paris, Blames US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said that the diplomatic mission of his country in Paris was attacked by Molotov cocktails and accused the United States of encouraging violence against the island nation.

"We inform of a terrorist attack involving Molotov cocktails against our embassy in Paris. I believe the US government is responsible for its ongoing campaigns against our country that encourage such actions, as well as for calling for unpunished violence from its territory," the minister said on Twitter on Monday evening.

The details of the attack on the embassy were not disclosed.

Over the past three weeks, embassies of Cuba in many cities around the world have turned into the scenes of demonstrations both against and for the country's government in reaction to protests that erupted across the island from July 11-12.

On Monday, foreign ministers of 20 countries condemned the mass arrests of protesters in Cuba, and demanded to respect human rights and restore access to the internet. These calls were made by the US, Austria, Brazil, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Ecuador, Estonia, Guatemala, Greece, Honduras, Israel, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Ukraine, and South Korea.

On July 11, Cuba saw the largest protests in the island nation since 1994, sparked by anger over shortages of food, medicine, and other basic necessities. More than 100 demonstrators have been arrested, according to local media.