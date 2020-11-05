UrduPoint.com
Cuban-Indian Drug Against COVID-19 To Be Tested In US, Mexico, Brazil

Thu 05th November 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The monoclonal antibody Itolizumab drug developed by Cuban and Indian firms has received authorization to start new clinical trials in patients with the coronavirus infection in the US, Mexico and Brazil, the Cuban Center of Molecular Immunology (CIM) said.

"The monoclonal antibody Itolizumab developed by our company in collaboration with the Indian company Biocon, receives authorization to start a phase III clinical trial in patients with COVID-19 in the USA, Mexico and Brazil," the CIM tweeted on Wednesday.

The recent Cuban research showed that this drug was successfully tested in elderly people with different associated illnesses and patients with a critical phase of the disease.

According to the specialists, this treatment allowed a significant reduction in the risk of emergency hospitalization and mortality.

