Cuban Leader Calls Supporters Onto Streets Amid 'Anti-revolutionary' Protests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel called for his supporters to take to the streets on Sunday after accusing enemies of the Cuban Revolution of trying to destabilize the Caribbean nation.

"We will not let anti-revolutionary mercenaries who are beholden to the American empire to create instability.

There will be a revolutionary response," he said in a televised address to the nation.

"We are calling on all Communists to take to the streets where these provocations are being staged and oppose them," he said, referring to protests that are reportedly taking place in several cities.