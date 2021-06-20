MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has congratulated Ebrahim Raisi on winning the presidential election in Iran.

"Warm congratulations to the President-elect of the brotherly Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, whom we wish every success in the performance of his duties," Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Twitter.

The Iranian Interior Ministry announced on Saturday that Raisi won the election with nearly 62 percent. The turnout was 48.8 percent - the lowest in the country's history.

Among others who have already congratulated Raisi on his victory are Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, UAE Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as Syrian President Bashar Assad and Lebanese Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope for further development of bilateral ties in his letter to the Iranian president-elect.