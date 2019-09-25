UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cuban Leader Says US Blockade 'Genocidal'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 41 seconds ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 07:00 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez has called US policy toward his country "genocidal", referring in particular to the trade embargo.

"US Government implements brutal and genocidal policy of tightening the blockade and financial persecution, in addition to obstructing oil shipments to Cuba. Our people resists and triumphs," Bermudez wrote on Twitter.

In 2015, then-US President Barack Obama announced the decision to restore diplomatic relations with Cuba. Obama relaxed the trade embargo and eliminated some restrictions on travel, money transfers and naval regulations.

In 2017, US President Donald Trump reversed the policy of his predecessor and abandoned attempts to normalize relations with Cuba.

Earlier this month, Trump signed an executive order to prolong the trade embargo on Cuba for another year.

More Stories From World

